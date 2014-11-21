FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea pension fund to buy Deutsche building for about $315 mln - source
November 21, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea pension fund to buy Deutsche building for about $315 mln - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) decided to buy an office building that Deutsche Bank AG is constructing in Frankfurt for about 350 billion won ($315.03 million), a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.

The world’s fourth-largest pension fund anticipates yearly returns of about 7 percent from the investment. The building is expected to be completed in 2016 and occupied long-term by Deutsche Bank affiliates, the source said.

The source declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. A spokesman for NPS declined to comment.

1 US dollar = 1,111.0000 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

