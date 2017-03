SEOUL Feb 28 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, said on Tuesday its 2016 provisional return rate was 4.75 percent.

The NPS said in a statement issued by its overseeing health ministry that it had 558 trillion Korean won ($493.24 billion) in assets under management as of the end of 2016. ($1 = 1,131.3000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)