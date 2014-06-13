FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea pension fund to invest $37 bln in 2015
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 13, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea pension fund to invest $37 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), world’s fourth largest pension fund, will newly invest about 38 trillion won ($37.34 billion) in 2015, a government ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry of Health & Welfare said in a statement that NPS will invest 24 trillion won in local stocks and bonds, 10 trillion won in foreign stocks and bonds, and 4 trillion won in alternative investments in 2015.

The pension fund’s total investments in 2015 are expected to show a 5.6 percent increase from a planned 36 trillion won in investments this year.

The ministry added that in 2013, NPS’s foreign stock holdings yielded a return of 21.6 percent. In May, the government said NPS aims to boost stocks in its portfolio by some 5 percentage points by the end of 2019 while cutting holdings of bonds.

The pension fund’s assets under management were expected to swell to 532.8 trillion won by the end of 2015, the ministry said, up 9.9 percent from the projected asset pool of 484.9 trillion won by the end of this year. It had 436 trillion won in assets as of end-March.

NPS has also recently hired a U.S.-based advisor to invest $400 million in Asian real estate to increase its exposure to property in its home region.

$1 = 1017.7200 South Korean Won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.