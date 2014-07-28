FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's pension fund to invest $800 mln in Poland
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
July 28, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

South Korea's pension fund to invest $800 mln in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) plans to invest about 820 billion Korean won ($800 million) in real estate assets in Poland, a fund spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

The world’s fourth-largest pension fund decided last week to invest the money in two shopping malls and a power transmission tower in Poland.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on further details as the investment contract has not yet been signed.

NPS had invested 21.4 trillion won, or 4.9 percent of its assets under management in overseas alternative assets such as real estate as of the first quarter.

The fund plans to increase investment in alternative assets to more than 10 percent of its total holdings by end-2019, NPS has previously said.

$1 = 1025.7500 Korean Won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.