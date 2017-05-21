(Repeats Sunday story with no change to text)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has
shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made
hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in
took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that
dominate the economy.
The 64-year-old liberal leader campaigned on a platform of
curbing the power of the conglomerates, or chaebol. On
Wednesday, he nominated an economist nicknamed "chaebol sniper"
for his shareholder activist campaigns as head of the antitrust
regulator.
Moon has yet to spell out his reform agenda, and the
fractured parliament, controlled by conservative and moderate
politicians, would likely only support modest changes, given the
chaebol's outsized role in the economy.
But some companies are choosing to stay out of the
crosshairs even before they see any legislation. Business lobby
groups say they will work with Moon in creating jobs - the
president's No.1 priority according to his advisers.
South Korea's four biggest chaebol groups - Samsung, Hyundai
Motor, SK and LG - account for half the country's stock market
value. They released full-page ads after Moon's election,
featuring his photo and saying they "will be with (President
Moon) to make a better country."
"They don't want to be the first to cause some kind of a
problem," said Chang Sea-jin, professor of business
administration at National University of Singapore. "It's time
to be very careful."
Big business, however, has largely stayed silent on Moon's
call to create jobs, underscoring the challenges in delivering
on his signature agenda. Moon pledged to create 810,000 public
sector jobs and has chastised the chaebol for not hiring.
Moon has vowed to end the practice of pardoning convicted
corporate criminals and to break the nexus of business and
politics that was once again exposed in the scandal that led to
the ouster of former president Park Geun-hye and the arrest of
Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee who is accused of bribing Park. Both
are undergoing trial on criminal charges and have denied any
wrongdoing.
The conglomerates helped transform South Korea into Asia's
fourth-largest economy. But critics say they have used their
cosy ties with the government to crowd out smaller businesses.
They also blame the chaebol's complex web of
cross-shareholdings among group companies and opaque governance
for the so-called "Korea Discount" - meaning their shares are
typically undervalued in comparison to their global peers.
'FALL OUT OF FAVOUR'
Within days of Moon's election, Shinsegae Inc,
South Korea's third-largest department store operator,
indefinitely postponed a land purchasing agreement for a new
store it was planning to build in Bucheon, southwest of Seoul.
Small business owners near the site have been protesting the
plan.
During the campaign, Moon pledged to place limitations on
large shopping complexes, including on where they could be
built, in order to protect smaller firms and self-employed
shopowners.
"I understand Shinsegae postponed the deal because of
concerns that if they sign immediately after the start of the
new administration, they will fall out of favour and be
disadvantaged," Kim Man-soo, mayor of Bucheon City, posted on
his Facebook.
A Shinsegae official said the company had already scaled
back the shopping mall project in late 2016, so as not to hurt
traditional markets. He declined to elaborate.
Shinsegae was spun off from Samsung in 1997, and Jay Y.
Lee's aunt is its chairwoman and single-largest shareholder.
Another shopping mall project in northwest Seoul by Lotte
Shopping Co Ltd, which had been in the works for
four years, may be scrapped all together.
Lotte, Shinsegae's bigger rival, bought land for the mall in
2013, but the city of Seoul, whose mayor is a member of Moon's
liberal party, has not approved construction. Lotte filed an
administrative lawsuit against the city in April asking for a
resolution.
With Moon's election, Lotte has effectively given up on the
project, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper said, citing a high-ranking
Lotte official. A Lotte spokesman denied the report.
The South Korean unit of Citibank, on Tuesday offered
to turn all of its roughly 300 long-term temporary workers into
regular workers "in pursuit of a broader benefit."
JOBS DILEMMA
Kim Sang-jo, Moon's nominee as next chairman of the Korea
Fair Trade Commission, told reporters on Thursday he was in no
hurry to unravel the cross-shareholding structures. The
commission sets policies and decides cases related to fair
competition.
Reform was “never about destroying or disbanding” chaebols,
but about inducing them to grow and add jobs, Kim said.
South Korea’s 10 largest companies only employ about 1
million of some 19 million actively employed in the country, the
54-year-old Kim said.
“While there’s no change in our belief that
cross-shareholding is a serious problem, we have to weigh
benefits and administrative costs of any such reform" Kim said.
"We have limited capital to push for policy changes and it is
important to set priorities.”
But company officials and experts say structural problems
make hiring easier said than done. Though tech giants, such as
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Inc,
are posting big profits and building new plants in South Korea,
their production lines are largely automated and require less
manpower than before.
Other top employers such as Hyundai Motor are
looking to build more overseas to cut costs, while shipbuilders
are downsizing amid a painful restructuring.
