FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Daughter of ousted S.Korean leader's friend "unaware" of Samsung sponsorship details
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 31, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 3 months ago

Daughter of ousted S.Korean leader's friend "unaware" of Samsung sponsorship details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - The daughter of a central figure in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of South Korea's president said she was unaware of details of Samsung Group's sponsorship of her equestrian career.

Arriving in South Korea from Denmark, Chung Yoo-ra told reporters that her mother had told her she was merely part of a Samsung equestrian team.

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee has been detained and accused of pledging bribes to a company and organizations tied to Chung's mother, including Samsung's financial sponsorship of her equestrian career. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.