Daughter of ousted S.Korean leader's friend "unaware" of Samsung sponsorship details

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - The daughter of a central figure in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of South Korea's president said she was unaware of details of Samsung Group's sponsorship of her equestrian career.

Arriving in South Korea from Denmark, Chung Yoo-ra told reporters that her mother had told her she was merely part of a Samsung equestrian team.

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee has been detained and accused of pledging bribes to a company and organizations tied to Chung's mother, including Samsung's financial sponsorship of her equestrian career. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)