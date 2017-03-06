FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 5 months ago

S.Korea special prosecutor: President Park colluded with friend to receive Samsung bribe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Park Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung Group, which was aimed to cement Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee's control of the company, a special prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.

In a statement detailing the findings of its investigation, the special prosecutor's office said the National Pension Service voted in favour of a merger of two Samsung Group affiliates in 2015, despite anticipating a 138.8 billion won ($119.87 million) loss.

The investigation looked into an influence-peddling scandal involving Park, who was impeached by parliament in December after accusations she had colluded with her long-time friend Choi to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives. ($1 = 1,157.9000 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

