9 months ago
S.Korea prosecutors question heads of conglomerates in probe over political scandal -Yonhap
#Market News
November 13, 2016 / 1:06 AM / 9 months ago

S.Korea prosecutors question heads of conglomerates in probe over political scandal -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors have questioned the heads of some large conglomerates, including the chairman of Hyundai Motor, and plan to question the de factor head of Samsung Group in a probe over a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, media reports said on Sunday.

The prosecutors are investigating whether Park exerted improper pressure on "chaebol" conglomerate bosses to raise funds for two foundations at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal involving a friend of hers, Yonhap said.

Officials at the prosecutors office could not immediately be reached for confirmation or comment. Hyundai Motor and Samsung Group could not immediately confirm the report. (Reporting by Jack Kim, Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
