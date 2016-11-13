SEOUL Nov 13 South Korean prosecutors have
questioned the heads of some large conglomerates, including the
chairman of Hyundai Motor, and plan to question the
de factor head of Samsung Group in a probe over a
political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, media
reports said on Sunday.
The prosecutors are investigating whether Park exerted
improper pressure on "chaebol" conglomerate bosses to raise
funds for two foundations at the centre of an influence-peddling
scandal involving a friend of hers, Yonhap said.
Officials at the prosecutors office could not immediately be
reached for confirmation or comment. Hyundai Motor and Samsung
Group could not immediately confirm the report.
(Reporting by Jack Kim, Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by
Dan Grebler)