FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
S.Korea's acting president will not extend prosecutor's graft probe -Yonhap
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 27, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 6 months ago

S.Korea's acting president will not extend prosecutor's graft probe -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's acting president will not extend the investigation period for a special prosecutor's investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The agency did not cite anyone from acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn's office in its report but quoted a senior opposition party lawmaker as saying he had been notified of a media briefing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT), during which the decision would be announced.

The special prosecutor's office sought a 30-day extension to its current investigation, which is scheduled to end on Tuesday. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.