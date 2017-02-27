S.Korea's acting president will not extend prosecutor's graft probe -Yonhap

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's acting president will not extend the investigation period for a special prosecutor's investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The agency did not cite anyone from acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn's office in its report but quoted a senior opposition party lawmaker as saying he had been notified of a media briefing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT), during which the decision would be announced.

The special prosecutor's office sought a 30-day extension to its current investigation, which is scheduled to end on Tuesday. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)