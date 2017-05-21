SEOUL May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in
announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign
minister, and the top security advisor role in his new
government.
Moon told a media briefing that he had appointed former vice
finance minister Kim Dong-yeon as deputy prime minister and
finance minister, while a United Nations senior adviser on
policy Kang Kyung-wha was tapped as the next foreign minister.
Moon also named Chung Eui-yong, his top foreign policy
adviser during the presidential election campaign, as his
national security adviser.
