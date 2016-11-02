FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea finmin designate says will keep policy accommodative
November 2, 2016 / 2:26 AM / in a year

S.Korea finmin designate says will keep policy accommodative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister designate Yim Jong-yong said he will keep macroeconomic policy accommodative and promised his foremost efforts would be to keep the economy stable in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I feel heavy responsibility after having been named finance minister in serious economic times,” he said, just a few hours after the presidential Blue House made the announcement to name him as incumbent minister Yoo Il-ho’s successor.

“Policy should aim to stabilise the economy and will be kept accommodative.” (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

