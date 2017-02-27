SEOUL Feb 27 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed
on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in
office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her
impeachment.
Park also reiterated that she also never received improper
requests from Samsung Group or made wrongful demands
on the country's top conglomerate, according to a statement read
by her lawyer.
Park, 65, was impeached by parliament in December over
accusations that she colluded with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to
pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to
back the president’s policy initiatives.
Park's statement came on the final day of oral arguments on
whether the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment.
