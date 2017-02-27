FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea acting president declines to extend special prosecution probe
February 27, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 6 months ago

S.Korea acting president declines to extend special prosecution probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn will not extend the current special prosecutor's investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye beyond the Feb. 28 deadline, Hwang's office said on Monday.

Hwang spokesman Hong Kwon-heui told reporters during a televised briefing that the special prosecution probe has served its purpose and it is in the country's best interest for the investigation to conclude as scheduled. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

