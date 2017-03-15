S.Korea prosecution begin probe of Lotte Group, SK Group - Yonhap

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors started investigating domestic conglomerates Lotte Group and SK Group as part of a wider probe into a graft scandal that led to Park Geun-hye's removal from the presidency, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Yonhap, citing unidentified sources, said the prosecution suspected improper dealings between Park and the two conglomerates. A spokesman for the SK Group told Reuters the conglomerate would cooperate with the investigation.

Lotte Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

Park has denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Hyunjoo JIn; Editing by Robert Birsel)