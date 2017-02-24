China stocks edge up in thin trading as key resistance looms
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.
SEOUL Feb 24 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will strengthen controls for financial support made to third-parties, after its vice chairman was arrested in a graft scandal that could topple South Korea's president.
Samsung said it would now require financial payments of 1 billion won ($882,460) or more to be approved by the board of directors and publicly disclosed. Previously, only payments of 680 billion won or more to third parties were subject to board approval.
Jay Y. Lee, third-generation leader of Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics' vice president, was arrested earlier this month after being named a suspect in a probe into an influence-peddling scandal that led South Korea's parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye in December.
($1 = 1,133.2000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON, Feb 28 British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
Feb 28 Babcock International remains on track to achieve its full-year targets, the British engineering support and outsourcing company said on Tuesday, noting that order intake remained strong.