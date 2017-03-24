Samsung Elec says it did not provide any illegal financial support

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, one of several South Korean companies caught up in a political influence-peddling scandal, said on Friday it did not provide any illegal financial support.

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was indicted by a South Korean special prosecution team in February on charges including bribery. The bribery scandal led to the downfall of President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of soliciting funds from firms such as Samsung Electronics in support of her policies.

Lee, Samsung and Park have all denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)