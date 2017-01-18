Samsung Group leader Lee appears to attend hearing on arrest warrant

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee appeared at the special prosecutor's office on Wednesday en route to a court hearing where a judge will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed the administration of President Park Geun-hye.

Lee did not answer reporters' questions as he made his way into an elevator at the office. His hearing will take place at the Seoul Central District Court from 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT). (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Christine Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)