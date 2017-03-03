FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea court to begin trial of Samsung chief on March 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - A South Korean court will on March 9 hold its first hearing in the trial of Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who faces charges of bribery as part of a corruption scandal that has rocked the country, a court indicated on Friday.

Lee, the 48-year-old third-generation leader of the country's top conglomerate, was indicted by a special prosecutor on Tuesday on charges including pledging 43 billion won ($37.24 million) in payments to a confidant of President Park Geun-hye. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)

