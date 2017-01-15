FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea prosecutor delays decision on whether to seek arrest of Samsung's Lee
January 15, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 7 months ago

S.Korea prosecutor delays decision on whether to seek arrest of Samsung's Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor on Sunday delayed a decision on whether or not to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling investigation.

"Today we plan not to decide whether to seek an arrest for Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee," the special prosecutor's office said in a text message. It did not elaborate.

The special prosecutor had said on Friday it would make its decision by Sunday.

Lee was questioned for 22 hours before leaving the special prosecutors' office in Seoul on Friday as part of their investigation into a corruption scandal that led President Park Geun-hye to be impeached by parliament.

A court is deciding whether to uphold or overturn the vote. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Robert Birsel)

