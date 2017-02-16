FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 6 months ago

S.Korea Court approves warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A South Korean court said on Friday it approved a warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, who is under investigation for his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

The Seoul Central District Court also rejected a request to issue an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd President Park Sang-jin, who also heads the Korea Equestrian Federation.

The special prosecutor's office had on Tuesday requested the warrants for the two Samsung officials on bribery and other charges after its previous attempt to arrest Lee was blocked by a court last month. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Angus MacSwan)

