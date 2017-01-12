FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Samsung Group leader Lee arrives at S.Korea prosecution office for questioning
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 12, 2017 / 12:43 AM / 7 months ago

Samsung Group leader Lee arrives at S.Korea prosecution office for questioning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on Thursday arrived at the South Korean special prosecutor's office for questioning over bribery suspicions as part of a widening political scandal that may permanently unseat President Park Geun-hye.

The prosecutors named Lee as a suspect in an investigation into whether 30 billion won ($25.28 million) provided by Samsung to a business and foundations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, were connected to a 2015 decision by the country's national pension fund to support a controversial merger of two group affiliates.

"I am very sorry to the South Korean people," Lee told reporters after arriving at the office. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.