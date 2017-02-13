UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
SEOUL Feb 13 Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.
Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, has been identified as a suspect on suspicions that he paid bribes to Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pave the way for a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.
"I will once again tell the truth to the special prosecution," he told reporters. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
Feb 15 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reaffirmed its 2017 forecast for a key revenue metric and said it felt more confident about achieving it, as U.S. economic growth gains steam.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 More than 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes and a state of emergency was declared in New Zealand's third largest city of Christchurch on Thursday because a wildfire threatens homes.