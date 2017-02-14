SEOUL Feb 14 South Korean special prosecutor's office said it will decide by no later than Wednesday on whether to request an arrest warrant for Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee.

Lee, third-generation leader of the country's top conglomerate, was questioned for more than 15 hours after being summoned as a suspect by the special prosecution on Monday. He is accused of pledging payments to a company and organisations backed by President Park Geun-hye's confidant, Choi Soon-sil, to win support for a 2015 merger of two affiliates.

Last month, a court rejected the special prosecution's first request for an arrest warrant for Lee.

