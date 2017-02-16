FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Samsung Group leader Lee appears for hearing on arrest warrant
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 16, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 6 months ago

Samsung Group leader Lee appears for hearing on arrest warrant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at the special prosecutor's office on Thursday on his way to a court hearing, before a judge decides whether to issue an arrest warrant over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.

Lee did not answer reporters' questions as he made his way into an elevator at the office.

The hearing will take place at the Seoul Central District Court from 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT). (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.