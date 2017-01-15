FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea prosecutor to decide on Samsung leader's arrest warrant on Monday
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 15, 2017 / 6:02 AM / in 9 months

S.Korea prosecutor to decide on Samsung leader's arrest warrant on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s special prosecutor’s office said on Sunday it will decide whether to seek an arrest warrant against Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on Monday.

Spokesman for the special prosecutor Lee Kyu-chul told reporters during a briefing investigators will also decide whether to seek arrest warrants against other Samsung Group executives at the same time as when it makes a decision on Lee, named a suspect in an investigation into whether the country’s top conglomerate paid bribes to pave the way for a 2015 merger of two affiliates.

“We are considering all factors and will make a determination based on the law and principles,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.