6 months ago
S.Korean prosecutor widens charges against Samsung chief Lee
#Industrials
February 17, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 6 months ago

S.Korean prosecutor widens charges against Samsung chief Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor's office said it is planning to indict Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee on charges that go beyond previously cited bribery allegations surrounding government backing of a 2015 merger of two group affiliates.

The charges against Lee relate to the broader process of leadership succession at Samsung, the prosecution spokesman told a news briefing on Friday, and said prosecutors will summon Lee for questioning on Saturday.

Lee was arrested early on Friday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal rocking the highest levels of power in South Korea. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

