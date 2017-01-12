FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Samsung leader leaves S.Korea special prosecution office -Yonhap
January 12, 2017 / 11:05 PM

Samsung leader leaves S.Korea special prosecution office -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee left the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Friday morning after being questioned for more than 22 hours, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The special prosecutor's office has been investigating whether Samsung provided 30 billion won ($25.28 million) to a business and foundations backed by Park's friend in exchange for the national pension fund's support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

