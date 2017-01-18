FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Group says it appreciates chief Jay Y. Lee's release
January 18, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 7 months ago

Samsung Group says it appreciates chief Jay Y. Lee's release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Samsung Group said on Thursday it appreciated the fact that the South Korean special prosecutor's case against the head of the group, Jay Y. Lee, can proceed without his detention.

"We appreciate the fact that the merits of this case can now be determined without the need for detention," Samsung Group said in an emailed statement.

Seoul Central District Court earlier rejected the special prosecution's request for a warrant to arrest Lee, who had been held overnight, for suspected bribery, embezzlement and perjury amid a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

