S.Korean prosecutors call in SK Group officials for questioning

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Prosecutors said they will call in three officials from South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, for questioning on Thursday as part of a widening corruption scandal that brought down President Park Guen-hye.

The three officials to be questioned from 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) include Kim Chang-geun, the former head of the semiconductor-to-telecom group's executive decision-making committee, the Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Thursday, citing the prosecution.

An SK Group spokesman had no comment when reached on Thursday.

The questioning is part of the prosecution's continued investigation into the influence-peddling scandal that brought down Park and has engulfed South Korea's business and political elites. Park, who has denied any wrongdoing, will be summoned for questioning next Tuesday.

SK Group controls companies such as the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, SK Hynix Inc, and South Korea's No. 1 telecom company, SK Telecom. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)