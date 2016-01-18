S.Korea halts U.S poultry imports again after fresh U.S. bird flu case

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South Korea has halted imports of U.S poultry and poultry meat just two months after shipments were resumed, following a fresh discovery of bird flu in the United States, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The ban will not apply to imports of poultry meat that has been treated with heat, the ministry said in a statement.

A new strain of avian influenza, H7N8, has been detected in a turkey farm in Indiana state, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

South Korea had lifted a ban on importing U.S. poultry and fresh meat on Nov. 19, shipping in about 4,500 tonnes of poultry meat treated with heat and 37,000 chickens since then. It had not imported any meat that had not been heat-treated.

South Korea, which has also been struggling to contain bird flu with no human cases, initially suspended U.S. poultry and meat imports in December 2014 as two strains of avian influenza, H5N2 and H5N8, were confirmed in wild birds in Washington state.