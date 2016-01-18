FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea halts U.S poultry imports again after fresh U.S. bird flu case
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 18, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea halts U.S poultry imports again after fresh U.S. bird flu case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South Korea has halted imports of U.S poultry and poultry meat just two months after shipments were resumed, following a fresh discovery of bird flu in the United States, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The ban will not apply to imports of poultry meat that has been treated with heat, the ministry said in a statement.

A new strain of avian influenza, H7N8, has been detected in a turkey farm in Indiana state, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

South Korea had lifted a ban on importing U.S. poultry and fresh meat on Nov. 19, shipping in about 4,500 tonnes of poultry meat treated with heat and 37,000 chickens since then. It had not imported any meat that had not been heat-treated.

South Korea, which has also been struggling to contain bird flu with no human cases, initially suspended U.S. poultry and meat imports in December 2014 as two strains of avian influenza, H5N2 and H5N8, were confirmed in wild birds in Washington state.

Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.