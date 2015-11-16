Dutch fund APG, CPPIB ink JV for $500 mln S.Korea logistics expansion

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) signed an agreement to own and develop logistics real estate in South Korea with warehousing developer e-Shang, with planned initial investments of $500 million.

The joint venture could double to $1 billion, with e-Shang investing through its Seoul-based unit Kendall Square Logistics Properties, the companies said in a statement. e-Shang is partially backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

The JV plans to invest in projects in the metropolitan areas of Seoul and the port city of Busan, targeting an area of 1.5 million square meters of real estate in total over the next several years, the statement said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)