UPDATE 1-S.Korea eases stock market rules in bid to bolster its bourse

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it will double the stock investment ceiling for the country’s postal service and also double the daily price movement limit for individual shares during the first half of 2015 in a bid to boost the market.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said on Wednesday it will also allow, within one to two years, the listing of more derivative products such as Chinese yuan futures, as South Korea pushes for direct yuan-won trading.

“The measures are not expected to be a shot of adrenaline in the short-term, but a way for the local market to better mature in the mid- to long-term and draw investors,” said Lee Hyun-cheol, director-general of capital markets at the FSC.

Korea Post, which had 105 trillion won ($94.89 billion) in assets under management at the end of 2013, will be allowed to invest up to 20 percent of its around 60 trillion won of deposited funds in stocks, from 10 percent now.

Individual stocks will be allowed to rise or fall by up to 30 percent from the previous day’s closing prices, compared with 15 percent at present, the FSC said in a statement, adding that it will review getting rid of the limit altogether in future.

The FSC will also set up a common investment pool for South Korea’s smaller private pension funds to be managed by Korea Securities Finance Corp and asset managers with local presence.

At the end of 2013, those smaller funds had a total of 68.5 trillion won in assets.

Analysts say South Korean shares are under-valued, as many trade at 9.5-9.8 times their earnings, compared with doubt-digit price-to-earnings ratios globally.

“The measures announced fell short of market hopes such as more tax breaks for stock transactions, so disappointment might weigh slightly on securities brokerage shares,” Park So-yeon, a market analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, said. “But the measures target mid- to long-term changes, so developments should be watched.”