S.Korea to ease stock market rules to bolster trading
November 26, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea to ease stock market rules to bolster trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it would double the stock investment ceiling for the country’s postal service and also double the daily price movement limit for individual stocks in a bid to boost transaction.

Korea Post, which had 105 trillion won ($94.89 billion) in assets under management at the end of 2013, will be allowed to invest up to 20 percent of its 60 trillion won worth of deposited funds in stocks, from 10 percent now, the Financial Services Commission said.

Individual stocks will be allowed to rise or fall by up to 30 percent from the previous day’s closing prices, compared to 15 percent at present, the commission said in a statement.

These measures will be implemented during the first half of 2015.

1 US dollar = 1,106.50 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
