SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 13 82.6* -66.2 -33.2 ^Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Sept 24 -220.5 62.4 590.0 Sept 23 -301.8 152.6 389.2 Sept 22 -18.6 112.9 -101.7 Sept 21 -192.1 -110.6 253.7 Sept 18 172.4 -10.5 -198.1 Month to date 587.0 392.8 -1,212.5 Year to date 1,464.5 -4,453.8 2,134.8 ^ Oct. 12 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 628.9 billion Korean won ($548.83 million) worth. ($1 = 1,145.8900 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)