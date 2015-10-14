SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0719 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 14 -99.2* 22.9 53.6 ^Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Sept 24 -220.5 62.4 590.0 Sept 23 -301.8 152.6 389.2 Sept 22 -18.6 112.9 -101.7 Sept 21 -192.1 -110.6 253.7 Month to date 511.7 391.8 -1,158.9 Year to date 1,389.2 -4,454.8 2,188.5 ^ Oct. 13 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after five consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,144.8800 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)