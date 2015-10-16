SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 16 -56.1 30.5 5.1 ^Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2 Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6 Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Sept 24 -220.5 62.4 590.0 Sept 23 -301.8 152.6 389.2 Month to date 484.1 670.6 -1,444.9 Year to date 1,361.5 -4,176.0 1,902.4 ^ Oct. 15 figures revised (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)