SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 19 61.3* -26.0 -43.1 ^Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9 Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2 Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6 Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Sept 24 -220.5 62.4 590.0 Month to date 977.2 738.2 -1,408.3 Year to date 1,854.6 -4,108.5 1,939.1 ^ Oct. 16 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 477.6 billion Korean won ($426.89 million) worth. ($1 = 1,118.8000 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)