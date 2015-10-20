FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Oct 20             33.7*            71.4         -131.2
 ^Oct 19            63.0            -26.6          -44.2
 Oct 16            375.8            124.1           84.9
 Oct 15             40.5            232.3         -291.2
 Oct 14           -111.3             38.8           53.6
 Oct 13            106.5            -90.1          -33.1
 Oct 12            133.1             85.9         -267.2
 Oct 8             190.0            -37.8         -203.1
 Oct 7              88.1             87.4         -210.9
 Oct 6             135.1             91.3         -162.7
 Oct 5             -15.4             73.4         -135.9
 Oct 2            -127.6            -12.4          105.9
 Oct 1             101.1            171.2         -305.5
 Sept 30           147.5           -151.0          -35.6
 Sept 25          -298.0            151.6           86.1
     
 Month to date   1,012.6            809.0       -1,540.6
 Year to date    1,890.1         -4,037.6        1,806.7
 
^ Oct. 19 figures revised
*  Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
513 billion won ($455.37 million) worth.

($1 = 1,126.5500 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.