TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 21, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Oct 21            -18.6*            61.2          -78.4
 ^Oct 20            38.1             78.2         -131.2
 Oct 19             63.0            -26.6          -44.2
 Oct 16            375.8            124.1           84.9
 Oct 15             40.5            232.3         -291.2
 Oct 14           -111.3             38.8           53.6
 Oct 13            106.5            -90.1          -33.1
 Oct 12            133.1             85.9         -267.2
 Oct 8             190.0            -37.8         -203.1
 Oct 7              88.1             87.4         -210.9
 Oct 6             135.1             91.3         -162.7
 Oct 5             -15.4             73.4         -135.9
 Oct 2            -127.6            -12.4          105.9
 Oct 1             101.1            171.2         -305.5
 Sept 30           147.5           -151.0          -35.6
    
 Month to date     998.4            876.9       -1,619.0
 Year to date    1,875.8         -3,969.7        1,728.4
 
^ Oct. 20 figures revised
*  Foreign investors turned net sellers after 4 consecutive
sessions of buying.

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
