TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 23, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Oct 23            117.8            160.3         -281.0
 ^Oct 22          -286.6             25.2          236.8
 Oct 21             -3.3             45.5          -78.0
 Oct 20             38.1             78.2         -131.2
 Oct 19             63.0            -26.6          -44.2
 Oct 16            375.8            124.1           84.9
 Oct 15             40.5            232.3         -291.2
 Oct 14           -111.3             38.8           53.6
 Oct 13            106.5            -90.1          -33.1
 Oct 12            133.1             85.9         -267.2
 Oct 8             190.0            -37.8         -203.1
 Oct 7              88.1             87.4         -210.9
 Oct 6             135.1             91.3         -162.7
 Oct 5             -15.4             73.4         -135.9
 Oct 2            -127.6            -12.4          105.9
    
 Month to date     844.9          1,046.7       -1,662.8
 Year to date    1,722.3         -3,800.0        1,684.5
 
^ Oct. 22 figures revised

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
