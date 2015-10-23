SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 23 117.8 160.3 -281.0 ^Oct 22 -286.6 25.2 236.8 Oct 21 -3.3 45.5 -78.0 Oct 20 38.1 78.2 -131.2 Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2 Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9 Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2 Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6 Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Month to date 844.9 1,046.7 -1,662.8 Year to date 1,722.3 -3,800.0 1,684.5 ^ Oct. 22 figures revised (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)