#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 7:26 AM / in 2 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Oct 29            -12.6*           -62.0           82.4
 ^Oct 28          -220.0            172.2           17.7
 Oct 27            -10.1            -18.2           27.7
 Oct 26            159.9              1.0         -162.0
 Oct 23            115.6            162.6         -281.3
 Oct 22           -286.6             25.2          236.8
 Oct 21             -3.3             45.5          -78.0
 Oct 20             38.1             78.2         -131.2
 Oct 19             63.0            -26.6          -44.2
 Oct 16            375.8            124.1           84.9
 Oct 15             40.5            232.3         -291.2
 Oct 14           -111.3             38.8           53.6
 Oct 13            106.5            -90.1          -33.1
 Oct 12            133.1             85.9         -267.2
 Oct 8             190.0            -37.8         -203.1
    
 Month to date     759.7          1,142.0       -1,697.3
 Year to date    1,637.2         -3,704.6        1,650.1
 
^ Oct. 28 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
242.7 billion Korean won ($212.51 million) worth.

($1 = 1,142.0500 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

