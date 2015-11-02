FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 2, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Nov 2             133.2*          -249.5          -10.0
 ^Oct 30           -27.0           -130.0          143.8
 Oct 29            -25.1            -49.5           73.1
 Oct 28           -220.0            172.2           17.7
 Oct 27            -10.1            -18.2           27.7
 Oct 26            159.9              1.0         -162.0
 Oct 23            115.6            162.6         -281.3
 Oct 22           -286.6             25.2          236.8
 Oct 21             -3.3             45.5          -78.0
 Oct 20             38.1             78.2         -131.2
 Oct 19             63.0            -26.6          -44.2
 Oct 16            375.8            124.1           84.9
 Oct 15             40.5            232.3         -291.2
 Oct 14           -111.3             38.8           53.6
 Oct 13            106.5            -90.1          -33.1
    
 Month to date     133.2           -249.5          -10.0
 Year to date    1,730.9         -4,071.6        1,774.6
 
 ^ Oct. 30 figures revised
 * Foreign investors turned net buyers after 4 consecutive
sessions of selling.

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

