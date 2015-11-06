SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 6 -50.0 -149.0 65.7 ^Nov 5 -28.9 -127.2 45.7 Nov 4 117.9 -38.4 -225.6 Nov 3 31.4 101.4 -306.6 Nov 2 133.3 -249.4 -22.8 Oct 30 -27.0 -130.0 143.8 Oct 29 -25.1 -49.5 73.1 Oct 28 -220.0 172.2 17.7 Oct 27 -10.1 -18.2 27.7 Oct 26 159.9 1.0 -162.0 Oct 23 115.6 162.6 -281.3 Oct 22 -286.6 25.2 236.8 Oct 21 -3.3 45.5 -78.0 Oct 20 38.1 78.2 -131.2 Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2 Month to date 203.7 -462.7 -443.6 Year to date 1,801.4 -4,284.8 1,341.0 ^ Nov. 5 figures revised (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)