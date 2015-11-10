FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 10, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Nov 10            -69.8           -167.2           96.9
 ^Nov 9              5.3           -188.5           73.4
 Nov 6             -51.2           -137.3           55.2
 Nov 5             -28.9           -127.2           45.7
 Nov 4             117.9            -38.4         -225.6
 Nov 3              31.4            101.4         -306.6
 Nov 2             133.3           -249.4          -22.8
 Oct 30            -27.0           -130.0          143.8
 Oct 29            -25.1            -49.5           73.1
 Oct 28           -220.0            172.2           17.7
 Oct 27            -10.1            -18.2           27.7
 Oct 26            159.9              1.0         -162.0
 Oct 23            115.6            162.6         -281.3
 Oct 22           -286.6             25.2          236.8
 Oct 21             -3.3             45.5          -78.0
    
 Month to date     138.0           -806.7         -283.9
 Year to date    1,735.7         -4,628.8        1,500.7
 
 ^ Nov. 9 figures revised

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
