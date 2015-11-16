FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 16, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Nov 16           -235.6*            10.9          116.2
 ^Nov 13          -210.9            -44.6          111.1
 Nov 12           -220.8            -23.5          105.7
 Nov 11           -222.7              6.5          136.2
 Nov 10            -69.1           -168.1          396.9
 Nov 9               5.3           -188.5           73.4
 Nov 6             -51.2           -137.3           55.2
 Nov 5             -28.9           -127.2           45.7
 Nov 4             117.9            -38.4         -225.6
 Nov 3              31.4            101.4         -306.6
 Nov 2             133.3           -249.4          -22.8
 Oct 30            -27.0           -130.0          143.8
 Oct 29            -25.1            -49.5           73.1
 Oct 28           -220.0            172.2           17.7
 Oct 27            -10.1            -18.2           27.7
    
 Month to date    -751.2           -858.3          485.4
 Year to date      846.5         -4,680.4        2,270.0
 
    ^ Nov. 13 figures revised
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for five
consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period
to a net 959.1 billion Korean won ($819.12 million) worth.

($1 = 1,170.8900 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

