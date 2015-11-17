FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 17, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Nov 17           -148.8*           144.7          -85.8
 ^Nov 16          -236.2             11.2          116.5
 Nov 13           -210.9            -44.6          111.1
 Nov 12           -220.8            -23.5          105.7
 Nov 11           -222.7              6.5          136.2
 Nov 10            -69.1           -168.1          396.9
 Nov 9               5.3           -188.5           73.4
 Nov 6             -51.2           -137.3           55.2
 Nov 5             -28.9           -127.2           45.7
 Nov 4             117.9            -38.4         -225.6
 Nov 3              31.4            101.4         -306.6
 Nov 2             133.3           -249.4          -22.8
 Oct 30            -27.0           -130.0          143.8
 Oct 29            -25.1            -49.5           73.1
 Oct 28           -220.0            172.2           17.7
    
 Month to date    -900.6           -713.3          399.9
 Year to date      697.1         -4,535.4        2,184.5
 
    ^ Nov. 16 figures revised
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for six
consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period
to a net 1.109 trillion Korean won ($947.60 million) worth.
 ($1 = 1,170.3300 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
