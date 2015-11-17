SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 17 -148.8* 144.7 -85.8 ^Nov 16 -236.2 11.2 116.5 Nov 13 -210.9 -44.6 111.1 Nov 12 -220.8 -23.5 105.7 Nov 11 -222.7 6.5 136.2 Nov 10 -69.1 -168.1 396.9 Nov 9 5.3 -188.5 73.4 Nov 6 -51.2 -137.3 55.2 Nov 5 -28.9 -127.2 45.7 Nov 4 117.9 -38.4 -225.6 Nov 3 31.4 101.4 -306.6 Nov 2 133.3 -249.4 -22.8 Oct 30 -27.0 -130.0 143.8 Oct 29 -25.1 -49.5 73.1 Oct 28 -220.0 172.2 17.7 Month to date -900.6 -713.3 399.9 Year to date 697.1 -4,535.4 2,184.5 ^ Nov. 16 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.109 trillion Korean won ($947.60 million) worth. ($1 = 1,170.3300 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)