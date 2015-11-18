FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Nov 18           -139.7*            14.3           46.0
 ^Nov 17          -164.6            156.9          -83.5
 Nov 16           -236.2             11.2          116.5
 Nov 13           -210.9            -44.6          111.1
 Nov 12           -220.8            -23.5          105.7
 Nov 11           -222.7              6.5          136.2
 Nov 10            -69.1           -168.1          396.9
 Nov 9               5.3           -188.5           73.4
 Nov 6             -51.2           -137.3           55.2
 Nov 5             -28.9           -127.2           45.7
 Nov 4             117.9            -38.4         -225.6
 Nov 3              31.4            101.4         -306.6
 Nov 2             133.3           -249.4          -22.8
 Oct 30            -27.0           -130.0          143.8
 Oct 29            -25.1            -49.5           73.1
    
 Month to date  -1,056.0           -686.8          448.2
 Year to date      541.6         -4,508.9        2,232.8
 
    ^ Nov. 17 figures revised
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for seven
consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period
to a net 1.264 trillion Korean won ($1.08 billion) worth.
 ($1 = 1,171.8100 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.