SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 18 -139.7* 14.3 46.0 ^Nov 17 -164.6 156.9 -83.5 Nov 16 -236.2 11.2 116.5 Nov 13 -210.9 -44.6 111.1 Nov 12 -220.8 -23.5 105.7 Nov 11 -222.7 6.5 136.2 Nov 10 -69.1 -168.1 396.9 Nov 9 5.3 -188.5 73.4 Nov 6 -51.2 -137.3 55.2 Nov 5 -28.9 -127.2 45.7 Nov 4 117.9 -38.4 -225.6 Nov 3 31.4 101.4 -306.6 Nov 2 133.3 -249.4 -22.8 Oct 30 -27.0 -130.0 143.8 Oct 29 -25.1 -49.5 73.1 Month to date -1,056.0 -686.8 448.2 Year to date 541.6 -4,508.9 2,232.8 ^ Nov. 17 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.264 trillion Korean won ($1.08 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,171.8100 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)