FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Nov 24           -184.2*           232.6         -126.7
 ^Nov 23          -104.0            168.1         -198.0
 Nov 20           -174.8            144.5         -117.5
 Nov 19            289.9            338.4         -767.8
 Nov 18           -142.9             24.0           40.0
 Nov 17           -164.6            156.9          -83.5
 Nov 16           -236.2             11.2          116.5
 Nov 13           -210.9            -44.6          111.1
 Nov 12           -220.8            -23.5          105.7
 Nov 11           -222.7              6.5          136.2
 Nov 10            -69.1           -168.1          396.9
 Nov 9               5.3           -188.5           73.4
 Nov 6             -51.2           -137.3           55.2
 Nov 5             -28.9           -127.2           45.7
 Nov 4             117.9            -38.4         -225.6
    
 Month to date  -1,232.3            206.6         -767.7
 Year to date      365.4         -3,615.6        1,016.9
 
    ^ Nov. 23 figures revised
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three
consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period
to a net 463 billion Korean won worth.

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.