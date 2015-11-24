SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 24 -184.2* 232.6 -126.7 ^Nov 23 -104.0 168.1 -198.0 Nov 20 -174.8 144.5 -117.5 Nov 19 289.9 338.4 -767.8 Nov 18 -142.9 24.0 40.0 Nov 17 -164.6 156.9 -83.5 Nov 16 -236.2 11.2 116.5 Nov 13 -210.9 -44.6 111.1 Nov 12 -220.8 -23.5 105.7 Nov 11 -222.7 6.5 136.2 Nov 10 -69.1 -168.1 396.9 Nov 9 5.3 -188.5 73.4 Nov 6 -51.2 -137.3 55.2 Nov 5 -28.9 -127.2 45.7 Nov 4 117.9 -38.4 -225.6 Month to date -1,232.3 206.6 -767.7 Year to date 365.4 -3,615.6 1,016.9 ^ Nov. 23 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 463 billion Korean won worth. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)