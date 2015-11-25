FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 25, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Nov 25           -212.3*            88.4           15.4
 ^Nov 24          -181.8            229.5         -125.0
 Nov 23           -104.0            168.1         -198.0
 Nov 20           -174.8            144.5         -117.5
 Nov 19            289.9            338.4         -767.8
 Nov 18           -142.9             24.0           40.0
 Nov 17           -164.6            156.9          -83.5
 Nov 16           -236.2             11.2          116.5
 Nov 13           -210.9            -44.6          111.1
 Nov 12           -220.8            -23.5          105.7
 Nov 11           -222.7              6.5          136.2
 Nov 10            -69.1           -168.1          396.9
 Nov 9               5.3           -188.5           73.4
 Nov 6             -51.2           -137.3           55.2
 Nov 5             -28.9           -127.2           45.7
    
 Month to date  -1,442.2            291.8         -750.6
 Year to date      155.5         -3,530.3        1,034.0
 
    ^ Nov. 24 figures revised
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for four
consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period
to a net 672.9 billion Korean won ($588.77 million) worth.
 ($1 = 1,142.9000 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

